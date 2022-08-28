Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:44.581
|1:44.723
|1:43.665
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:45.050
|1:45.418
|1:44.297
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:45.377
|1:44.794
|1:44.462
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:45.572
|1:44.551
|1:44.553
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:46.039
|1:45.475
|1:45.180
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:46.075
|1:45.552
|1:45.368
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:45.736
|1:45.420
|1:45.503
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:45.650
|1:45.461
|1:45.776
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:45.672
|1:45.675
|1:45.837
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:45.745
|1:45.603
|1:46.178
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:46.212
|1:45.767
|
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:46.183
|1:45.827
|
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:46.178
|1:46.085
|
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:46.256
|1:46.611
|
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:46.342
|1:47.718
|
|16
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:46.344
|
|
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:46.401
|
|
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:46.557
|
|
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:46.692
|
|
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:47.866
|
|
Note – Verstappen, Ocon and Norris required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements. Leclerc penalised 40 grid places, Bottas and Schumacher 30 grid places for use of additional power unit and gearbox elements.
