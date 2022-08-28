> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 28th August, 2022 - 1:59am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:44.581 1:44.723 1:43.665
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:45.050 1:45.418 1:44.297
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:45.377 1:44.794 1:44.462
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:45.572 1:44.551 1:44.553
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:46.039 1:45.475 1:45.180
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:46.075 1:45.552 1:45.368
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:45.736 1:45.420 1:45.503
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:45.650 1:45.461 1:45.776
9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:45.672 1:45.675 1:45.837
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:45.745 1:45.603 1:46.178
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:46.212 1:45.767
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:46.183 1:45.827
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:46.178 1:46.085
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:46.256 1:46.611
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:46.342 1:47.718
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:46.344
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:46.401
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:46.557
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:46.692
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:47.866

Note – Verstappen, Ocon and Norris required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements. Leclerc penalised 40 grid places, Bottas and Schumacher 30 grid places for use of additional power unit and gearbox elements.

