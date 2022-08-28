> News > Formula 1

Provisional Starting Grid: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 28th August, 2022 - 9:04am

The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
3 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
11 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
16 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team

Penalties

  • Verstappen required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements and restricted number components
  • Ocon required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements
  • Norris required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements
  • Leclerc required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and restricted number components
  • Schumacher required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and restricted number components
  • Zhou required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit elements and restricted number components
  • Bottas 20 grid places for use of additional power unit elements and restricted number components

