Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
The final starting grid for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, including all penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|11
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|14
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
Penalties
- Car 1 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Cars 31 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Cars 4 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 16 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 24 47 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 47 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 47 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional power unit element has been used
- Car 77 – 15 place grid penalty – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 16 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Car 47 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Car 24 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
- Car 1 – 5 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number component have been used
- Car 77 – 5 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number component have been used
- Car 22 – Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions and additional power unit elements have been used
