Final Starting Grid: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 28th August, 2022 - 9:38pm

The final starting grid for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
3 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
8 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
11 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
14 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
15 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team

Penalties

  • Car 1 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Cars 31 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Cars 4 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 16 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 24 47 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 47 – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 47 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional power unit element has been used
  • Car 77 – 15 place grid penalty – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 16 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Car 47 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Car 24 – 10 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number components have been used
  • Car 1 – 5 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number component have been used
  • Car 77 – 5 place grid penalty – Additional restricted-number component have been used
  • Car 22 – Required to start from the pit lane – Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions and additional power unit elements have been used

