Title leader secures F2 pole in Belgium

Formula 2 championship leader Felipe Drugovich has secured pole position in Qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Brazilian topped proceedings by almost 0.4s from Pietro Fittipaldi while race winner Logan Sargeant will start third.

As the session began, Jack Doohan had a bizarre spin as he braked for La Source, the rear axle appearing to lock to send him around.

He came to a halt just short of the new sand traps on the outside of the corner allowing the Virtuosi able to get going once more.

The circuit was dry but slippery, rain having fallen during the final moments of Formula 1 practice which ended 30-minutes before Formula 2 qualifying.

Juri Vips lost control at the same corner a few minutes later, in his instance climbing the kerb as he spun under acceleration.

Precious few had managed to record a time, with Richard Verschoor fastest as the red flag was shown to clear Vips.

When the session resumed, there were 23 minutes left to run, and much of the field had yet to set a representative lap.

Jehan Daruvala was the first to set a time after the restart, logging a 2:00.903s moments before Amaury Cordeel managed a 1:00.804s.

The timing sheet continued to change rapidly, with Marcus Armstrong moving to the top ahead of Dennis Hauger.

That flurry left Calan Williams 10th and Doohan only 15th halfway through the 30-minute session.

A minute later, championship leader Felipe Drugovich shot to the time with the first lap under two-minutes.

Running off sequence, David Beckman was on a strong lap only to encounter a traffic jam queuing at the final corner.

Ralph Boschung was fastest momentarily before a number of others improved, Doohan and Drugovich among their number.

The Australian held on to provisional pole with a 1:58.941s before the points leader improved to a 1:58.232s.

Liam Lawson posted the third best time while Verschoor slipped to fourth at the chequered flag.

However, with drivers still on their laps, the order changed; Drugovich holding on to top spot but Pietro Fittipaldi slotting in behind with Logan Sargeant third.

Doohan fell to fourth as a result, with Beckmann next best ahead of Lawson, Verschoor, Theo Pourchaire, Daruvala, and Boschung.

The Formula 2 Sprint race, for which Boschung will start from pole, begins at 02:00 AEST on Sunday morning.