Strong pace leaves Verstappen top in Practice 2

Max Verstappen proved almost a second faster than Charles Leclerc in Free Practice 2 for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver enjoyed strong pace on the soft compound tyres during the qualifying simulation phase of the session.

That left him well clear of his title rival as Lando Norris went third fastest from Lance Stroll in a session that again saw its final minutes compromised by rain.

A damp but drying circuit greeted drivers as the second 60-minutes of running got underway, though slicks were unquestionably the best option.

It was slippery, however, a point noted by Carlos Sainz back to the pit wall as he headed out early.

The Spaniard was the early pacesetter with a 1:48.818s, a time that lasted until the five-minute marker when Verstappen logged a 1:47.699s.

Sainz had a mild off soon after, running wide at Fagnes to skip through the gravel before rejoining the track.

He then had another moment at Les Combes, snatching a brake to skip through the left-hander in the complex just as his team-mate had earlier in the session.

On the medium tyres, Verstappen lowered the benchmark time to 1:46.928s, with Sainz second 0.4s slower.

The early running was completed, for the most part, on yellow-walled tyres before switching to the soft rubber for qualifying simulations mid-session.

George Russell was the first to complete a push lap, climbing to third best with a 1:47.852s, a second down on Verstappen.

Sainz went fastest with his push lap, a 1:46.649s, before his Red Bull rival moved himself 1.1s clear at the top of the timesheets.

Leclerc slotted in second with a 1:46.369s soon after, with Stroll going next best for Aston Martin to push Sainz further down the order.

The timesheets then fell stagnant as the focus shifted back towards longer run pace, only for the rain to arrive with 15 minutes remaining.

Those on track remained on slicks, though the grip level had unquestionably reduced; Hamilton had a moment as he climbed Raidillon as the car stepped sideways.

The braking zone into Les Combes was also a hot spot for action, with Norris and Zhou both skating off as they struggled for grip.

Mick Schumacher also found that part of the track slippery, skating into the gravel at the Malmedy right-hander which immediately follows the Les Combes chicane.

Except for the two Aston Martins, the track fell all but silent for the final seven minutes of proceedings, both Vettel and Stroll on the full wet tyres, despite there being no spray, let alone standing water.

Inside the final minute, the field headed back out so they could be on track as the chequered flag fell to complete a practice start post-session.

It led to something of a traffic jam at pit exit with Verstappen set to be investigated for a practice start infringement.

The session ended with Verstappen fastest ahead of Leclerc and Norris.

Completing the top 10 were Sainz, Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Russell, Daniel Ricciardo, and Sergio Perez.

Formula 1 cars are next on track for Free Practice 3 at 21:00 AEST on Saturday.

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2