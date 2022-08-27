Spate of grid penalties at F1 Belgian GP

At least six drivers have incurred grid penalties for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix after taking new power unit and/or gearbox components.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Sauber), and Mick Schumacher (Haas) have taken new items from both of those categories, while Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Lando Norris (McLaren) have new power unit components only.

Verstappen has copped a rear of grid start having moved onto his fourth internal combustion engine, fourth turbo charger, fourth MGU-H, and fourth MGU-K in Practice 1.

Officially, he also incurred a five-position grid penalty for using a fifth gearbox driveline, gear change components, and auxiliary components (GBX DL) in the same session.

Ocon and Norris both incurred back of grid penalties, while Bottas’s two grid penalties sum to 25 positions, Schumacher’s two to 20 grid positions, and Leclerc’s two to 15 positions.

Per Article 42.3c) of Formula 1’s Sporting Regulations, when multiple drivers are sent to the back of the grid, they will be arranged in qualifying order.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was also summoned to Stewards for an alleged practice start breach in the latter Friday session.

Practice 3 at Spa-Francorchamps starts tonight at 21:00 AEST.

Grid penalties

Driver Team Components Penalty Max Verstappen Red Bull 4th ICE, 4th TC, 4th MGU-H, 4th MGU-K Back of grid 5th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL) 5 positions Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5th GBX C & C*, 5th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL) 10 positions 4th CE 5 positions Mick Schumacher Haas 3rd CE 10 positions 5th GBX C & C, 5th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL) 10 positions Esteban Ocon Alpine 4th ICE, 4th TC, 4th MGU-H, 4th MGU-K, 3rd ES**, 3rd CE*** Back of grid Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 5th ICE, 6th TC, 6th MGU-H 15 positions 5th GBX C & C, 5th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL) 10 positions Lando Norris McLaren 3rd ES, 3rd CE Back of grid

* Gearbox Cases and Cassettes

** Energy Store

*** Control Electronics