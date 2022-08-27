> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 27th August, 2022 - 10:31pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 18 1:45.047
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 18 1:45.184 +0.137s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 12 1:45.824 +0.777s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 19 1:45.965 +0.918s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:46.061 +1.014s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:46.071 +1.024s
7 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 11 1:46.120 +1.073s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:46.166 +1.119s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 23 1:46.601 +1.554s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:46.604 +1.557s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 17 1:46.646 +1.599s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:46.769 +1.722s
13 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 19 1:46.811 +1.764s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 19 1:46.836 +1.789s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:46.881 +1.834s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 15 1:46.975 +1.928s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 13 1:46.982 +1.935s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:47.035 +1.988s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:47.089 +2.042s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 6 1:52.494 +7.447s

