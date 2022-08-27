Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:45.047
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:45.184
|+0.137s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|12
|1:45.824
|+0.777s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:45.965
|+0.918s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|1:46.061
|+1.014s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|18
|1:46.071
|+1.024s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|11
|1:46.120
|+1.073s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|17
|1:46.166
|+1.119s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|23
|1:46.601
|+1.554s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:46.604
|+1.557s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:46.646
|+1.599s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|19
|1:46.769
|+1.722s
|13
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|19
|1:46.811
|+1.764s
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|19
|1:46.836
|+1.789s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:46.881
|+1.834s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|15
|1:46.975
|+1.928s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|13
|1:46.982
|+1.935s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:47.035
|+1.988s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:47.089
|+2.042s
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|6
|1:52.494
|+7.447s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]