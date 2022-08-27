Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|1:45.507
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:46.369
|+0.862s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15
|1:46.589
|+1.082s
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|16
|1:46.635
|+1.128s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|1:46.649
|+1.142s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:46.893
|+1.386s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|18
|1:46.975
|+1.468s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|21
|1:47.042
|+1.535s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:47.255
|+1.748s
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:47.346
|+1.839s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15
|1:47.520
|+2.013s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:47.617
|+2.110s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:47.658
|+2.151s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:47.782
|+2.275s
|15
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:47.867
|+2.360s
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|20
|1:47.944
|+2.437s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:48.208
|+2.701s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:48.419
|+2.912s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:48.612
|+3.105s
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:49.941
|+4.434s
