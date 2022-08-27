> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 27th August, 2022 - 2:26am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 19 1:45.507
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:46.369 +0.862s
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15 1:46.589 +1.082s
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 16 1:46.635 +1.128s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:46.649 +1.142s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:46.893 +1.386s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 18 1:46.975 +1.468s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:47.042 +1.535s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 17 1:47.255 +1.748s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 14 1:47.346 +1.839s
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15 1:47.520 +2.013s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:47.617 +2.110s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:47.658 +2.151s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:47.782 +2.275s
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:47.867 +2.360s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 20 1:47.944 +2.437s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 18 1:48.208 +2.701s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:48.419 +2.912s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:48.612 +3.105s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:49.941 +4.434s

