Perez fastest in final practice for Belgian GP

By Mat Coch

Saturday 27th August, 2022 - 10:26pm

A lap as the chequered flag waved saw Sergio Perez end Free Practice 3 for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix fastest.

The Mexican headed a Red Bull one-two over Max Verstappen by 0.1s, with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari but 0.7s down on the ultimate pace.

Conditions were improved from those seen on Free Practice 2 on Friday with the circuit dry but air temperatures low as the session began.

A mix of tyre compounds was in use, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris out on the hards, while the two Aston Martins and Pierre Gasly headed out on the mediums.

The most popular choice was the soft compound tyre, Alex Albon using it to go fastest early on with a 1:50.050s.

Guanyu Zhou went fastest with a 1:47.795s, the early focus clearly on race pace with times more than two seconds off what those set on Friday afternoon.

It was a slow start to the session for the two Ferraris and Kevin Magnussen, with the trio remaining in the garage.

Only after 25 minutes did Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz head out for the first time.

The pair quickly rose to the top of the timesheets, Sainz with a 1:46.461s ahead of Leclerc on a 1:46.890s.

They were soon split by Albon, who recorded a 1:46.836s.

It was then Perez who went fastest, the Red Bull driver lapping the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in 1:45.972s, a time still 0.4s slower than his team-mate managed on Friday.

Verstappen then went fastest in the other Red Bull, logging a 1:45.480s.

Lando Norris improved to second fastest with a 1:45.965s, bumped back a spot by Sainz seconds after with a 1:45.824s with 14 minutes remaining.

Soon after, officials noted Verstappen for failing to slow for yellow flags earlier in the session.

That transgression related to an off for Gasly at Blanchimont, 36 minutes into the proceedings, though it was subsequently announced no further investigation was warranted.

With nine minutes remaining, Leclerc had a spin entering Fagnes chicane, skating through the gravel and lightly bumping the tyre barrier.

Race control immediately threw the red flag, only for the Ferrari driver to extricate himself and drive back to the pits with little more than a damaged front wing.

The session restarted with four minutes to run with all but Mick Schumacher heading out – the German’s session interrupted with a sensor issue in the Haas.

As the chequered flag waved, Verstappen improved his best to set a 1:45.184s, but ended up second behind Perez on a 1:45.047s.

Sainz was third fastest ahead of Norris, then Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, and Gasly to round out the top 10.

Qualifying follows, commencing at midnight AEST.

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 18 1:45.047
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 18 1:45.184 +0.137s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 12 1:45.824 +0.777s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 19 1:45.965 +0.918s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:46.061 +1.014s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:46.071 +1.024s
7 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 11 1:46.120 +1.073s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:46.166 +1.119s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 23 1:46.601 +1.554s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:46.604 +1.557s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 17 1:46.646 +1.599s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:46.769 +1.722s
13 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 19 1:46.811 +1.764s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 19 1:46.836 +1.789s
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:46.881 +1.834s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 15 1:46.975 +1.928s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 13 1:46.982 +1.935s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:47.035 +1.988s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:47.089 +2.042s
20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 6 1:52.494 +7.447s

