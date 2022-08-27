Paretta reveals livery for De Silvestro’s Laguna Seca IndyCar start

Paretta Autosport has revealed a new look for its fourth and final race of the 2022 IndyCar season, at Laguna Seca.

Team owner Beth Paretta has added the season finale to the three races which she had initially planned on entering this year, with Simona De Silvestro behind the wheel.

Having run in navy blue hues at Road America, Mid-Ohio, and Nashville, the #16 Chevrolet will take on a green look due to backing from alternate energy technology and power supply business TurnOnGreen.

“We are pleased to have TurnOnGreen come on board as our primary sponsor for the NTT IndyCar Series season finale which enabled us to add one more race to our 2022 calendar,” said Paretta.

“Adding a fourth race this season not only strengthens Simona’s and our team’s breadth of knowledge and experience, but it reinforces our goal of continual growth as we look towards an even more robust 2023 season.

“TurnOnGreen is an emerging company in the scalable electric vehicle supply and e-Mobility sector, women are making decisions in these areas more and more, so it’s a win-win situation for all.

“As a Northern California-based company, partnering with them for the Laguna Seca race was the perfect venue to showcase our team to them in their own backyard.

“We look forward hosting them and their guests and showing them what IndyCar racing is all about.”

The female-focused Paretta squad has effectively run this year as a third Ed Carpenter Racing entry, with Carpenter himself, who drives in the oval races, calling strategy for De Silvestro.

Notably, TurnOnGreen is a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, which was already the primary sponsor of ECR’s #20 entry and an associate sponsor of its #21 car.

De Silvestro finished 21st from last on the 27-car grid at Road America and then 18th from 25th at Mid-Ohio.

She was classified last in the 26-car field at Nashville as a result of being caught up in an early concertina, having qualified 21st.

The IndyCar season continues in Portland next weekend (September 2-4, local time) before wrapping up a week later at Laguna Seca.

