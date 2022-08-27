Archerfield Speedway on the market

Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway is now on the market, ahead of its likely closure at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The future of the venue has been under a cloud for some time now, with no secret that its days are numbered.

That it will host at least one more season of racing was only confirmed earlier this month, but now it has been put up for sale through Cushman & Wakefield and CG Property Group.

The speedway, technically situated in the neighbouring suburb of Acacia Ridge, is strategically located in a major industrial area on the south side of the Queensland capital, adjacent to Archerfield Airport.

Indeed, Cushman & Wakefield is advertising the property as “One of the last large scale industrial infill sites amongst the Archerfield Airport Precincts”.

Expressions of interest close on Thursday, September 15, while the racing season kicks off on October 1.

The 2022/23 season is guaranteed but, according to that calendar announcement, Archerfield Speedway had been “granted a one-season reprieve” with “no expectations that racing will continue beyond the season finale on June 3.”

Ron Wanless built the facility in 1977 and, for the time being, still owns it.