Alpine boss wishes Piastri had ‘more integrity’

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has criticised Oscar Piastri for a lack of integrity in the way the current Formula 1 contract saga has shaken out.

Piastri currently works as Alpine’s reserve driver behind Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

The Australian was announced as Alonso’s replacement in the days following the Hungarian Grand Prix after the Spaniard made the shock announcement that he’ll move to Aston Martin next season.

However, Piastri contested that announcement on social media, asserting that he would not drive for Alpine in 2023.

“You know, he’s a promising young driver, and hasn’t driven in Formula 1 yet,” Szafnauer told Sky Sports.

“My wish for Oscar was that he had a bit more integrity.

“He signed a piece of paper as well, back in November, and we’ve done everything on our end of the bargain to prepare him for Formula 1.

“His end of the bargain was to either drive for us or take a seat where we would place him for the next three years.

“I just wish Oscar would have remembered what he signed in November, what he signed up to.”

It is widely accepted that Piastri has inked a deal with McLaren though it has not been acknowledged in any way by the team or driver.

However, it has agreed to a termination settlement with Daniel Ricciardo, meaning come what may for Piastri, the Woking team needs a new driver for 2023.

The same is likely true at Alpine, where Szafnauer claims the process of recruiting a replacement has not yet begun.

“I think the right thing for us to do is to go to the CRB [Contract Recognition Board] on Monday, see how that pans out and then start looking at some negotiations in earnest,” he said.

That could pave the way for Ricciardo’s return to Alpine, a squad he drove for in 2019 and 2020 while it was known as Renault.

Szafnauer has joined the Enstone-based squad since Ricciardo’s departure, though suggests such a move is not off the table.

“The team speaks very highly of Daniel and his time here,” he said.

“We haven’t had those strategic discussions yet but everybody that I asked, the engineering team and you know, they really speak highly of his skill as a driver and as a team motivator.”

With the CRB set to meet on Monday regarding Piastri’s contract, it’s likely an outcome will be made public towards the end of next week.