Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|1:46.538
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|1:46.607
|+0.069s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|1:46.755
|+0.217s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|13
|1:47.396
|+0.858s
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|13
|1:47.437
|+0.899s
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15
|1:47.835
|+1.297s
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|1:48.081
|+1.543s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|1:48.310
|+1.772s
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|10
|1:48.420
|+1.882s
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|13
|1:48.474
|+1.936s
|11
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|13
|1:48.485
|+1.947s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|15
|1:48.672
|+2.134s
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15
|1:49.470
|+2.932s
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:49.664
|+3.126s
|15
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|12
|1:49.813
|+3.275s
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|5
|1:50.315
|+3.777s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|9
|1:50.982
|+4.444s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|15
|1:51.259
|+4.721s
|19
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|1:52.065
|+5.527s
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|2
|
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]