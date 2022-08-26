> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th August, 2022 - 11:30pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:46.538
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:46.607 +0.069s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 10 1:46.755 +0.217s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 13 1:47.396 +0.858s
5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 13 1:47.437 +0.899s
6 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15 1:47.835 +1.297s
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 14 1:48.081 +1.543s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 1:48.310 +1.772s
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 10 1:48.420 +1.882s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 13 1:48.474 +1.936s
11 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 13 1:48.485 +1.947s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 15 1:48.672 +2.134s
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15 1:49.470 +2.932s
14 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 17 1:49.664 +3.126s
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 12 1:49.813 +3.275s
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 5 1:50.315 +3.777s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 9 1:50.982 +4.444s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 15 1:51.259 +4.721s
19 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 1:52.065 +5.527s
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 2

