Marquez cleared to intensify training for MotoGP return

A return to the track is imminent for MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, who has been given medical clearance to ramp up his training regiment.

The six-time world champion recently completed a successful medical check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

Resultantly, the Spaniard has been given the go-ahead to add more weight and more varied exercise to his training, while he will also be able to ride a motorcycle to assess the condition of his right arm.

In a statement issued by Honda, Doctor Joaquin Sánchez Sotelo said he was pleased with the rider’s recovery.

“I had the opportunity to evaluate Marc Marquez in regard to his surgical procedure recently performed at Mayo Clinic,” Dr Sotelo said.

“Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well.

“He underwent radiographs and a CT scan that shows complete bone union.”

The Repsol Honda Team rider has been out of action since the Italian Grand Prix in May, after which he flew to the United States for a fourth operation on the right arm which he broke during the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

He was spotted in the MotoGP paddock during the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, where he received updates on the development of the team’s bike.

“I’m conscious about how important this rehabilitation is, and if I need to wait one more week I will wait,” Marquez said.

“It’s true that when I feel 70 percent, 80 percent, when I feel I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more or less good way I will come back because the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike.

“You can’t wait to be 100 percent before riding a bike.”

The next race on the 2022 MotoGP calendar is the San Marino Grand Prix on September 4.