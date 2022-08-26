Legendary Maserati driver Reg Hunt dies

Accomplished former driver and automotive dealer Reg Hunt has died.

Born in Manchester, England in 1923, Hunt would go on to establish himself as one of Australia’s best race car drivers of his day, as well as becoming a Maserati Club Life Patron and the country’s largest Holden distributor.

He was to have begun his motorsport career in motorcycling on the Isle of Man in 1939 but the outbreak of World War II saw the meeting cancelled.

Or, as Hunt put it in an interview with the Maserati Club of Australia in 2013, “Hitler put paid to that”.

He migrated to Australia in 1949 and soon began competing in a 500cc, Formula 3-type single-seater which he built himself.

While a winner in that car, he would come to replace it with an Allard J2 which he drove in hillclimbs and circuit racing.

Hunt’s success also as a car dealer saw him head back to Europe in 1954 to race cars.

He drove a Cooper-Norton Mk VIII in Formula 3 against fields including Sir Stirling Moss, and a Maserati 250F in a number of grands prix.

Hunt was victorious at Brands Hatch and France’s Orleans street circuit, then in the Pau and Bordeaux Grands Prix in a Maserati 250F 2516.

He returned to Australia to drive in events at Bathurst, Fishermans Bend, and Albert Park, including a memorable fourth position at the latter in the 1956 Australian Grand Prix, following a battle with Stan Jones.

Hunt retired only weeks later at just 33 years of age, but his car dealerships business continued to flourish.

He is survived by wife Julia Wood, son Graham, daughter Cheryl, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Hunt’s loved ones.