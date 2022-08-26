> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Audi enters Formula 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th August, 2022 - 8:52pm

Audi has announced it will enter Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer, with a further announcement on its ‘chassis partner’ to follow.

