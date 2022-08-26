F1 boss hints Spa will remain for 2023

Reports of the demise of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix for next year may be premature, suggests Stefano Domenicali.

Speculation surrounding F1’s annual visit to Spa-Francorchamps has been rife amid strong interest from a raft of new event hosts.

It has been widely accepted that the pressure that interest places on existing events would see the likes of the French and Belgian races omitted.

Both are out of contract at the end of the year, with promoter fees one of the key sources of income for Formula 1’s commercial rights holder.

However, speaking during a press conference announcing Audi’s entry as a power unit manufacturer for 2026, the sport’s CEO hinted Spa-Francorchamps has a future on the calendar.

“As you know, the official calendar will be submitted very soon to the World [Motor Sport] Council,” Domenicali began.

“But I read that so many times that Belgium is out; I would be prudent with this point, that’s the only thing I can say.”

With increased interest in new events placing pressure on traditional races, one solution in less financially secure markets is to rotate through events annually.

That could see events such as the French, German, and Belgian Grands Prix cycled through with, in this example, each appearing once every three years.

Domenicali has previously stated that the full calendar will be released in October, with 24 events set to feature.

The 2022 season boasts 22 events. With the demise of the French Grand Prix widely accepted, the gaps for 2023 are filled by the addition of Las Vegas and Qatar, and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Parts of next year’s calendar are already known, with Speedcafe.com revealing the Australian Grand Prix will form Round 3 of the season on March 30-April 2.

Not confirmed but an open secret is Bahrain’s position as the season opener with Saudi Arabia to follow.

At the back end of the year, Las Vegas will host Formula 1 on November 18 – a Saturday night race on a street circuit that includes part of the famed Strip.