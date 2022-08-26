> News > Formula 1

BREAKING: Audi Formula 1 car spotted in Belgium

By Mat Coch

Friday 26th August, 2022 - 5:07pm

The Audi branded car spotted in Belgium. Picture: @Llanr0g Twitter

An Audi branded Formula 1 car has been spotted in Spa-Francorchamps this morning.

The German automaker has long been tipped to join the category with the passing of the sport’s 2026 power unit regulations understood to have been a critical factor.

Those were voted through by the FIA World Motor Sport Council earlier this month.

It follows a tweet from Audi Sport’s official Twitter account in which the rear wing end plate carrying F1 branding was shown.

