Audi confirms Formula 1 entry in 2026

Audi has confirmed it will enter Formula 1 as a power unit supplier from 2026.

The announcement followed a teasing post from Audi Sport on social media, which was followed by a leaked Audi branded Formula 1 car in the Spa-Francorchamps pit lane.

A press conference soon after confirmed the news, with Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi AG making the announcement.

He was joined by Oliver Hoffman, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

A statement issued by the sport’s commercial rights holder soon followed.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator, Domenicali said.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

More to follow