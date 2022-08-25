McLaren open to Ricciardo for IndyCar or Formula E

McLaren is open to fielding Daniel Ricciardo in IndyCar of Formula E despite his departure from the Formula 1 team.

A statement issued by the team on Wednesday afternoon (local time) confirmed Ricciardo would leave the organisation at the end of 2022.

The news is no surprise following Oscar Piastri’s assertion that he will not race for Alpine next year.

Piastri has been linked to a McLaren drive in place of Ricciardo for some time, the latest announcement serving to clear that path.

However, it leaves the eight-time grand prix winner facing an uncertain future at the pinnacle of the sport.

The most likely berth for the 33-year-old is Alpine.

Haas is another possibility as it is yet to confirm who will partner Kevin Magnussen in 2023.

Should a seat in Formula 1 not materialise, or Ricciardo opt for a change of scenery, McLaren is open to holding discussions with the Australian.

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, admitted he’s open to the concept when asked about it by Speedcafe.com.

Alongside the squad’s Formula 1 operation, it also has a team in IndyCar and will field a Formula E squad from next season.

“We are Daniel Ricciardo fans and we do have other racing activities,” Brown said.

“If that was something that was of interest to Daniel, we would welcome those conversations.

“I’ll let him speak for himself, but I believe he’s very focused on Formula 1 at the moment.”

Brown subsequently confessed there have been discussions with Ricciardo about remaining in the ‘McLaren family’.

“We spoke about that,” Brown said.

“He’s an exceptional racing driver and any team that he drives for is so privileged to have Daniel drive for you.

“We do have a variety of racing activities. That being said, he’s very focused on Formula 1.

“And so of course, the door will always be open here at McLaren but I believe he has a real desire to continue in Formula 1.”

Yesterday, McLaren announced it had signed Rene Rast to its Formula E programme.

It’s probable Felix Rosenqvist will be moved into the squad alongside the German.

That stems from the announcement last year’s IndyCar Series winner, Alex Palou, has signed a deal with McLaren Racing.

Curiously, the social media post surrounding that deal has now been deleted as Palou battles his current employer, Chip Ganassi Racing, in court after CGR also confirmed him for 2023.

The McLaren announcement omitted which series the Spaniard will race in though it is most likely he’ll remain in IndyCar alongside Pato O’Ward, with Rosenqvist moving to Formula E to make space.

However, it’s understood Rosenqvist prefers to remain in the United States and leaving McLaren altogether is a distinct possibility.

The other possibility would be for O’Ward to move in to replace Ricciardo in the Formula 1 operation should the Piastri deal fall over.

The Mexican took the wheel of the MCL35M at the season-ending Abu Dhabi test last year though recently conceded his F1 chances had all but evaporated.

Ricciardo took to social media following McLaren’s statement confirming his departure.

There, he stated that he does not currently know what the future holds but affirmed “This isn’t it for me, but we’ll see.”

Ricciardo will face the media for the first time since the news broke at the Belgian Grand Prix this evening.