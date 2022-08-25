Logano inks contract extension with Penske

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Team Penske have reached a multi-year agreement.

The contract extension will see the 489 Cup Series race starter continue his decade-long association with the team, behind the wheel of the #22 Ford Mustang.

Logano has claimed 27 Cup Series victories, with the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, and the 2021 Bristol Dirt race notable highlights.

Team Penske patriarch Roger Penske believes the Connecticut driver has plenty left to accomplish with the team.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the #22 Ford team well into the future,” he said.

“Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil, and Ford.

“He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan [Blaney] and Austin [Cindric].”

Logano said he is looking forward to continuing the successful partnership.

“Since taking over the #22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” he said.

“For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me, and leadership that is second to none.

“I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

Logano is seeded fourth for the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs, ahead of this weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway.