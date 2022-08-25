> News > Formula 1

GALLERY: Ricciardo at McLaren

Thursday 25th August, 2022 - 8:55am

Following confirmation Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, take a look back on his time with the team.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 side on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, entering corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Comedy eyes on the crash helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Alex Albon, Williams FW44
Mechanics push Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, on the grid
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, signs autographs for fans
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, in cockpit
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M side on
2021SpanishGrandPrixSundayGP2104_131206_54I6136
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, at Eau Rouge
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_142736_1ST4668
2021ItalianGrandPrixSundayGP2114_134647SNE49765
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M entering corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, in cockpit
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, settles into his seat
MCL35MDrivers

