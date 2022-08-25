Feeney working on Supercars consistency

Broc Feeney hopes to maintain his consistency at the pointy end of the field after he broke his Supercars podium drought in the final Sandown race.

The 19-year-old has been a quiet achiever in his rookie season with Red Bull Ampol Racing and sits sixth in the drivers’ championship.

Feeney snapped a 21-race podium drought with a third in the Sandown finale, having last collected silverware in Race 4 of the season at Tasmania.

Since then, his average finishing position has been ninth, though has claimed consistent results just shy of the top five more recently.

“It’s just been little parts,” said Feeney of his consistency.

“Sometimes you wouldn’t qualify well but we’d race well and other times we’d qualify well and I’d get a terrible start.

“We’ve been there or thereabouts this year but I’m hoping this podium kicks the confidence back up and we can be here consistently more often.

“Putting a reasonable championship together, we’re consistent this year, always in that five-six-seven area, we want to make that next step.

“It’s a process and we’re just putting in the work to make sure we can get close to the front.”

His Race 26 success came from a ninth-place grid slot, demonstrating the level of his racecraft.

“At times I want to be up on the podium but I’m happy getting the fifths and sixths in three races over the weekend rather than a podium and a 15th,” he added.

“I think we’ve been doing a good job at that, but now it’s the next step to sneak up on the podium a few more times.”

During Race 25 earlier in the day the #88 had been running third, but stalled during his pit stop and slipped back.

Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Jamie Whincup has previously said he is pleased to see Feeney trying his luck and making mistakes.

“First podium was at the fourth race of the year so it’s been quite a while,” enthused Feeney.

“It certainly felt like we needed this; it was a tough weekend up until that last race.

“Quick in qualifying and then in the first race got turned, and then to stall it when battling for the podium in [Race 2] was pretty tough.

“I think we all deserve [a podium], not only myself but the team and my boys that have been putting in a massive effort.”

Ahead of Supercars’ next round, the ITM Auckland SuperSprint, Feeney will cut laps in a Toyota 86 at Pukekohe Park Raceway this weekend.