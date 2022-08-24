World class operation, Holinger Engineering seeking new staff

Holinger Engineering is currently advertising three different roles for applicants to join its team.

Based in Kilsyth, Victoria, Holinger is searching for ready-to-work individuals manufacturing gearboxes for international motorsport competition.

The company has deep roots in the sport, with founder Peter Holinger performing design work on the engine which powered Jack Brabham to the 1966 Formula 1 world championship.

Holinger Engineering also enjoyed its own success in the sport, both locally and abroad with its products built to sustain the toughest events in the world including Le Mans, Dakar, Bathurst 1000, Spa and Nürburgring 24 Hours, among others.

It is a trusted supplier for a host of the automotive manufacturers and now offers three exciting opportunities to join its world-class team.

The roles to be filled include CNC Lathe Operator, Storeman and Delivery Driver, and Gearbox Assembly Technician, each with their own proficiency required.

“It’s an operation where we’re really happy for people to use their skillset and carve out their own little place within the company,” said Nathan Davis, Production Manager.

“You’re never stuck doing the same thing every day, no two days are ever the same.”

“We make these parts, but we’re one step removed from the stresses of a motorsport team.

“It’s more of a nine-to-five job that perhaps is more attractive to a person who is passionate about motor racing and ready to do the job and do it well.

“We get busy like everyone, but we can be a great fit for someone who is looking for the motorsport experience, but not looking for the craziness a racing team environment can create sometimes.”

The successful candidates will receive training for their specific role and join an operation that offers the opportunity to progress their career.

“We’re happy to provide training in each of the disciplines and we always allow anyone within the company to help out in other areas if they wish to…certainly career progression is something we encourage within the company,” Davis said.

“It’s important to have a good work ethic and attention to detail, that one is above most things.

“Being able to get things done, but also happy to work with people – a team worker!”

