Verstappen avid about driving WRC Rally1 car

Jos Verstappen has signalled his intention to drive a Rally1 car following his FIA World Rally Championship debut at Ypres Rally Belgium.

The father of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen made the step up to WRC in only his fifth rally event ever.

Driving a DG Sport Competition-prepared Citroen C3, the former Formula 1 driver combined with co-driver Harm van Koppen to 60th place, finishing two spots above the championship-leading pairing of Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen.

After the outing, the Dutchman declared his ambition to sample top-level WRC machinery.

“I would like to try one [of the Rally1 cars] but when I see those guys going, it is insane,” Verstappen said.

“I would like to try, but I do not want to go against the Rally1 guys.

“WRC2 cars are good.”

The two-time Formula 1 podium finisher indicated an interest to take part in more WRC events.

“It is important for us to have the good people around,” he added.

“I would like to do something with DG Sport as I like the team and they need another driver to do WRC because it is very expensive.

“I would like to do a couple of races in WRC, maybe three, four or five and then do a couple of races in Belgium.”

Describing his debut as a learning experience, Verstappen admitted he found it difficult to adjust to the constant in-car communication.

“I really had to learn that somebody was talking to me,” he said.

“When I was in single-seaters, I didn’t like when the engineer was speaking to me during the race – and now they are speaking all the time to me.

“I’ve had to get used to it, but it was a really hard time at the start to understand what everything means and what to do.

“On a rally, you’re busy all the time and you need to drive fast.”

The next round of the WRC season is Acropolis Rally Greece on September 8-11.