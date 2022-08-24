Ricciardo video a contrast to F1 contract saga

Daniel Ricciardo has offered another insight into his time away from Formula 1 as the sport gears up for a return this weekend.

Since the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July, the Australian has spent time in the United States.

Having shared a video showing him relaxing in Montana with friends, he’s now published the next instalment of his No Brakes YouTube series in which he reviews three fried chicken restaurants.

The jovial video offers a curious juxtaposition given the questions which currently cloud his future.

Ricciardo looks certain to lose his drive with McLaren next year in favour of Oscar Piastri.

The current saga was triggered by Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to Aston Martin for 2023.

It was expected he would sign a new deal to remained at Alpine, with the French operation seemingly set to place Piastri at Williams in the interim.

That did not set well with the young Australian, or his management, which began shopping him around.

In the days prior to the French Grand Prix, Piastri and manager Mark Webber met with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

It’s widely accepted that a contract has been agreed that will see the Melburnian race in orange next year.

The validity of that contract is central to the current drama with a lack of clarity surrounding the deal he had with Alpine.

While the departure of Alonso has drawn the Piastri situation into the open, it appears the writing was on the wall already for Ricciardo.

Last year’s Formula 2 champion looked set to part ways with Alpine regardless of Alonso’s decision in a move likely motivated by the uncertainty which surrounded his own future.

Sources first revealed to Speedcafe.com that an exit clause in Ricciardo’s contract saw him open termination negotiations with McLaren at USD $21 million.

Ricciardo will remain a McLaren driver for the balance of the 2022 season. What his future holds beyond that is uncertain given McLaren has made it clear it wants to part ways.

The 33-year-old will front the media for the first time since the saga began on Thursday in Belgium.