Rast returns to Formula E with McLaren

René Rast has been announced as the first half of McLaren’s driver line-up for the team’s maiden Formula E season.

The German becomes the inaugural driver for the McLaren Formula E Team, which is set to be formed through the acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

The signing is significant as it removes a potential seat from IndyCar drivers Felix Rosenqvist or Alex Palou.

While McLaren has re-signed Rosenqvist it has not yet decided whether he will remain in IndyCar or return to Formula E.

Rast’s signing marks a return to the sport for him, after he previously drove for Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler in Formula E from 2019 to 2021, before the marque dropped out at the end of the season.

The two-time Formula E podium finisher said he was delighted to join the team.

“As a racing fan, McLaren has always had huge appeal,” Rast said.

“It’s an iconic name in motorsport with a rich history, so I feel privileged and proud to be able to represent McLaren in Formula E next season.

“I’ve done a season in Formula E before, it was a great experience, and I felt after that year I wasn’t done yet.

“I’m excited that I am now getting the opportunity to continue that journey.

“I’m extremely motivated and have no doubt we will create something great together.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said Rast’s previous experience in Formula E will prove invaluable.

“Rene has impressed over the years in the series he has competed in,” Brown said.

“He is a true racer and has proven to be quick in any car he’s driven.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rene to the McLaren Racing family.”

Managing Director Ian James, who retains his role within the squad during its transition, was pleased to welcome Rast to the fold.

“While we approach the start of a new chapter for the team, I am delighted to be able to add Rene to our driver line up for next season,” James said.

“Rene [Rast] has shown his racecraft over and over again in every series he has competed in to date.

“He is not only extremely fast, but also consistent, and has valuable previous experience in Formula E, which will be of great help both to the team and himself.

“Season 9 promises to be an exciting challenge for the team and I’m happy to have one of our cars in the trusted hands of Rene.”

The 2022-2023 FIA Formula E World Championship, which will see the debut of the third-generation cars, will commence on January 14 in Mexico City.