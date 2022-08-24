Public feedback sought on proposed $35m WA track

The public consultation period has opened for a $35 million motorsport facility slated for development in Western Australia.

The Keysbrook Motorsport Facility, also known as ‘The Track Perth,’ is proposed to be built approximately 60km south of Perth.

It is envisioned that the venue will contain a 3.5km FIA-graded circuit, which can be split into two tracks, while the separate karting track is set to be the only CIK-certified in Australia.

Plans first emerged for the new Western Australian race circuit in 2018, with the complex to be developed by Apex Circuit Design.

The development application before the Western Australian Planning Commission (WAPC) seeks to establish a motorsport facility with car and motorbike racing circuit, go-kart racing, main pit buildings, club room, car storage building, race control, medical building, helicopter landing area, associated parking, and drainage infrastructure.

The WAPC has been appointed as the decision-making authority for the project, to support the State’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is envisioned that the facility will also be able to accommodate associated activities such as motorsport and driver training, recreational track use, vehicle testing, as well as manufacturer days.

According to the planning application document, the venue will be “capable of attracting prestigious national and international events such as the V8 Supercars, the Asian Le Mans Series and potentially the World Rally Championships.”

If the project is approved, it will become the third major circuit venue in Western Australia, alongside Wanneroo Raceway and Collie Motorplex.

Local residents, organisations, and stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the project before September 16, 2022.