GRM Supercar chassis arrives in the UK

A Supercar chassis previously raced by Garry Rogers Motorsport has landed in the hands of its new owner in the UK.

The Holden VF Commodore, named GRM 022, competed in a single Repco Supercars Championship event.

It was run as a wildcard for James Golding at the 2017 Winton SuperSprint, though was also driven by Mason Barbera in the 2017 Dunlop Super2 Series.

Holden Racing UK, operated by Alex Sidwell, purchased GRM 022 last year and has recently taken delivery of the chassis and numerous parts from GRM, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Geoff Emery.

Photos were posted to the Holden Racing UK Facebook page, with the caption stating “we will gradually build this up into a complete car.”

Sidwell now has seven Supercar chassis in his collection, with the latest addition joining GRM VF14, the car in which Scott McLaughlin took his maiden Supercars Championship race win.