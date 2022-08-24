> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Best of 26th Historic Leyburn Sprints

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 24th August, 2022 - 10:08am

A pictorial recap of the 26th Historic Leyburn Sprints, where  Dean Amos claimed his seventh outright victory in a car he almost lost to floodwaters.

Pictures: CH Images

2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-1
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-2
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-3
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-4
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-5
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-6
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-7
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-8
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-9
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-10
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-11
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-12
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-13
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-14
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-15
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-16
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-17
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-18
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-19
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-20
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-21
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-22
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-23
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-24
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-25
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-26
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-27
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-28
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-29
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-30
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-31
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-32
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-33
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-34
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-36
2022-Historic-Leyburn-Sprints-37

