Date set for second Supercheap Auto wildcard test

A date has been set for the second test day for the Supercheap Auto Great Race wildcard of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser.

Lowndes and Fraser will be on track at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, August 31 for their penultimate hit out before the Bathurst 1000 (October 6-9).

They will pair up in a Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Holden ZB Commodore for the Mount Panorama enduro.

It marks the three-time Supercars champion Lowndes’ fourth consecutive year co-driving at the Mountain since retiring from full-time driving.

Declan Fraser is the current Dunlop Super2 Series points leader and will perform double duties over the Bathurst weekend.

Roland and Jessica Dane will lead the third Triple Eight car, and Romy Mayer has been selected as race engineer.

The entry had its first test day in June after being announced earlier that month.