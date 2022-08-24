Bumper field for ARC Victorian return

A 53-car line-up has been confirmed for RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship’s (ARC) Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally.

Hosting both the ARC and the Victorian Rally Championship (VRC), the Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally commences on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia’s Harry and Lewis Bates headline the entry list, with both drivers to be joined by regular co-drivers John McCarthy and Anthony McLoughlin respectively.

For Bates and McCarthy, the round serves as preparation for their WRC debut at Rally New Zealand next month.

Joining the Bates brothers in Victoria are a handful of outright contenders, including Richie Dalton, Troy Dowel, Daniel Gonzalez, and Taylor Gill.

The Victorian round sees a number of drivers return to the ARC, including Max McRae, who is back from his international tour for his first round since May.

Following his trip, the nephew of the late 1995 World Rally Champion Colin McRae has set his sights on a Junior World Rally Championship campaign next year.

Other returnees include Brendan Reeves, Guy Tyler, Scott Pedder, Jamie Luff, and Molly Spalding.

Reeves’ last event saw he and co-driver Kate Catford on the podium in Canberra.

Both Luff and Tyler are entered in the ARC Production Cup and will face regulars in Gill, Cahal Carey, Ronald Bustard, Jason Lennane, and Daniel Traverso.

Molly Spalding is running for the first time since WA and will take part in the ARC Junior Cup against Aidan Peterson, James Dimmock, and Ryan Williams.

Williams, Dimmock and Peterson are cross-entered in the ARC 2WD Cup, and will go up against Dean Ridge.

The trio won’t be the only juniors challenging Ridge though, with Nicholas Seymour entered in both the 2WD and Junior Cups.

Rounding out the national championship’s 21-strong entry list is Tasmania’s David Thompson, who will be behind the wheel of his Mazda RX7 in the ARC Classic Cup.

The VRC component of the event features contenders including Adrian Stratford, Warren Lee, and Luke Sytema.

The Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally commences in the Heyfield region on Friday.