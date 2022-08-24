Buckley on track for Ferrari academy spot

Gold Coast racer Alice Buckley is in line to secure a berth with the Ferrari Driver Academy, after she was selected as a finalist in the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme.

The FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars initiative is a collaboration between the FIA and Ferrari designed to promote female talent in motorsport.

As part of the programme, Buckley travelled to France as one of 14 young drivers to participate in a four-day evaluation aboard karts and a Formula 4 car at the Paul Ricard circuit last week.

Following the experience which, alongside on-track driving included a significant amount of fitness and mental aptitude testing, the 15-year-old was selected as part of the final four to move on to the next stage of the programme at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in November.

It is at the completion of this stage of the programme where an opportunity exists to join the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Buckley said it represents a significant moment in her racing journey to date.

“Being over here in France has just been an incredible experience and I’m delighted to have been selected as one of the final four,” she said.

“I can’t thank everyone who has supported me enough to get this opportunity, especially my family.

“I’d like to also thank Jess Dane (FIA Women in Motor Sport Commission Member) who has given me a lot of support and guidance before I headed over here and Lee Hanatschek from Karting Australia for all of his help.

“Now, it’s time to head home and focus on preparing for the next stage of the program in Italy.”

While Buckley was in France, with her younger brother Patrick Buckley wrapped up the KA4 Junior title at the final round of the Australian Kart Championship in Newcastle on Sunday.