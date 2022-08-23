Tickets go on sale for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Tickets have gone on sale for next year’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

After the being cancelled for 2021 and held in an unusual May date this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held on February 3-5 in 2023.

Trackside Access, Mountain Access, Uncovered Grandstand seating, and Priority Parking have now all gone on sale through Ticketek, while camping tickets will be available at a later date this year.

Trackside Access includes viewing areas at the top and bottom of the Mountain and at The Chase, while paddock access is free with event tickets.

Children 12 and under get free trackside entry with a paying adult, and early bird pricing is in place until October 16.

Event Director Shane Rudzis said, “We had over 40,000 fans attend this year’s event and expect that number to grow in 2023 as international racing returns in full.

“Away from the racing there will be unique bars, classic cars on display, entertainment and food offerings that add to the motoring festival feel.

“We encourage fans to get in early and book their place at the mountain for the 2023 event as soon as possible.”

Once again, the Bathurst 12 Hour will be Round 1 of the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) Powered by Pirelli.

Stephane Ratel, CEO of the SRO Motorsports Group which runs the IGTC, is pleased to see Mount Panorama’s once-around-the-clock enduro back on its now customary date.

“February just isn’t the same without the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Ratel.

“Finding a way to stage this year’s race in May underlined the resilience and commitment that exists within motorsport, and also resulted in some unusual conditions for the 12 Hour as well as the first overall Pro-Am victory for many years.

“But I am delighted to see the event switching back to its traditional weekend, which allows greater scope for international entries to attend – a major element of Bathurst’s global appeal.”

Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor remarked, “The Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has become renowned as one of the premier international endurance challenges attracting a large contingent of international teams to Bathurst.

“The worldwide exposure of the race builds on Mount Panorama’s excellent reputation as one of the world’s finest motor racing circuits and puts Bathurst firmly in the international spotlight.”