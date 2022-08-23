Grove coy on McPherson appointment

Grove Racing is coy on the prospect of prising Walkinshaw Andretti engineer Grant McPherson away from the Clayton-based squad.

It is believed that McPherson will conclude the current season with WAU before moving to a technical role at the Groves’ Supercars team in 2023.

McPherson is currently race engineer for Nick Percat as well as WAU’s Head of Performance.

It would see him join team principal David Cauchi at Grove Racing, both being former colleagues at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

When approached on the situation, team owner Stephen Grove could not confirm the appointment.

“I couldn’t confirm that at this stage; he’s currently employed at another team, obviously,” Grove told Speedcafe.com.

McPherson was confirmed at the end of the 2020 season to join WAU as the operation’s Head of Performance, though had to wait out a period of gardening leave.

He then took up the role of race engineer on the #2 when Geoffrey Slater was let go.

Prior to his tenure at WAU, McPherson was at Triple Eight for six years where he engineered Shane van Gisbergen to the 2016 Supercars title.

He also spent eight years at Ford Performance Racing before Triple Eight.