Erebus poised for major Gen3 milestone

Erebus Motorsport is set to complete the build of the rear clip and centre section of its first Gen3 Supercar this week.

At this stage, only the tail and cockpit of the control Gen3 chassis are finalised, with the front clip pending sign off.

The revised front-end was tested in the Chevrolet Camaro prototype at Sandown after a late redesign, though is expected to be approved in the coming days.

PACE Innovations is providing chassis to the majority of the Supercars field in either built or kit forms, with Brad Jones Racing becoming the first team to take delivery of a constructed chassis at Sandown.

While Triple Eight is fabricating its own chassis, Erebus and Walkinshaw Andretti United have already been supplied kits from PACE.

Erebus CEO, Barry Ryan, provided an update on the progress of its first Gen3 car, revealing the squad has effectively completed as much as it can with what has been released.

“We’re probably a week away from finishing our first chassis as far as we can with the parts we’ve got,” Ryan told Speedcafe.com.

“There’s obviously still parts that are being developed with the front clip, basically from the firewall forward.

“There’s still some floor parts we haven’t got, but by the end of the week we’ll be very close to the centre section and the rear clip being finalised for our first car.”

Erebus is yet to receive a kit for its second Gen3 chassis, according to Ryan.

“We haven’t got anything for the second car yet, so we’re not sure on the timeline for that, but hopefully it’s not too far away,” he added.

Teams will be delivered a chassis each initially from PACE to the point half of pit lane has its allocation (two-car teams will have one, four-car teams will have two).

Once initial chassis have been dispatched to all teams, the focus will then turn to the remainder of each team’s allocation.

Supercars’ Head of Motorsport, Adrian Burgess, previously told this website he predicts some organisations will be testing their Gen3 cars in December.

The idea of dividing the allocation is to have one car split between two drivers in each organisation for the purpose of testing.

For the time being, the builds remain incomplete until the front clip is signed off on.

Ryan explained the chassis’ next phase, with the process of attaching the front-end to the rest of the car relatively simple.

“The way we are doing it, it gets made separately on a separate jig so it doesn’t really affect the centre section,” he commented.

“Once signed off and we can get the parts from PACE we’ll be able to put it together.”

The first season of Gen3 competition is set to begin in Newcastle on March 10-12.