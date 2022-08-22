Andretti announces gigantic new headquarters in Indiana

Andretti Autosport’s parent company has revealed plans for a new, AUD 290 million* facility to house its motorsport operations and technology business.

The new Andretti Global headquarters, measuring 53,000 square metres (officially 575,000 square feet), will be located in the city of Fishers, Indiana, around 45km from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The campus will be home to the organisation’s commercial functions; Andretti Technologies; its programmes in IndyCar, Indy Lights, and IMSA; and “other future racing initiatives”.

Team owner Michael Andretti has been active in his pursuit of a Formula 1 entry, although an unsuccessful attempt to buy Sauber last year means his efforts currently rely on obtaining an 11th franchise.

Construction of the new headquarters is set to begin in the North American autumn, as early as next month, pending all relevant approvals.

It is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

“Beyond being the base of operations and nerve centre for our global teams, we’re building a destination where everyone can feel like part of the Andretti family,” said Andretti Autosport Vice President Marissa Andretti.

“We are looking forward to our new headquarters serving as a gathering place for our team members and the community.

“Our employees are the heart of our business and our most valuable asset.

“It’s important to us that we create an engaging, campus culture and environment where we feel we can have longevity in our careers.

“Racing can be more than a job; it’s a way of life, and we’re working to build a sense of community beyond the workplace.”

The project is also set to attract government support.

It will receive up to USD 19 million/AUD 28 million work of conditional tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, pending board approval, plus training grants and also “additional incentives” from the city of Fishers.

“Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in motorsports and STEM-related pursuits,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

“This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest growing communities but will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness remarked, “Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

“Fishers will be a welcomed home for the future of Andretti, and I look forward to celebrating their successes together.”

Andretti Autosport has two race wins so far in this year’s IndyCar Series, with Alexander Rossi its leading driver in ninth on the points table.

* USD 200 million at AUD 1 = USD 0.6885