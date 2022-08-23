Amos wins Leyburn Sprints in car saved from Lismore flood

After almost losing his car to flood waters, Lismore driver Dean Amos claimed his seventh outright victory at the 26th Historic Leyburn Sprints.

The Sprints’ most successful competitor steered his British-built Gould GR55B-Judd V8 around Leyburn township’s 1km street circuit in 40.669s, 0.733s faster than 2021 winner Warwick Hutchinson.

Lifting the Col Furness Memorial Trophy was a significant achievement for Amos, after he lost his home and car-tuning business in the northern New South Wales floods earlier this year.

However, he did manage to save his racing car before water surged through his workshop.

“I wasn’t going to lose the car,” Amos said.

“I haven’t been to Leyburn since 2019, so it was great to save the car and come back this year and win with all my family here to see it.

“I just love coming to Leyburn.

“The atmosphere is fantastic, it’s a lot of fun, and I love the racing.”

This year’s Historic Leyburn Sprints attracted 221 entries for the time trials, and was watched by one of the biggest spectator crowds in recent memory.

An emotional affair, it was the first Sprints following the passing of the event’s founder Mike Collins earlier this year.

Sprints President Tricia Chant said this year’s event was well-supported.

“We haven’t finished counting all the attendance categories, but it was definitely a huge crowd, especially on Saturday,” Chant said.

“The weather was glorious, without a cloud in the sky all weekend, the Sprints field was packed with magnificent cars of many vintages and spectators flocked to the vintage vans and Show ‘n’ Shine displays.

“But above all I think people were attracted by Leyburn’s friendly country atmosphere, that’s what everyone says makes this motoring heritage event special.”

Matthew Clift, in a 1971 Mazda R100 coupe, made the fastest Sprints run in the Historic category, his time of 50.368s also an impressive 17th fastest in the entire field.

Two cars that raced each other 106 years ago for the Australian Land Speed Record, a 1912 Willys Overland and 1916 Studebaker Six, took to the six-corner Sprints course over the weekend.

The old-timers reached 137km/h on the Southport sands in 1916, but were restricted to only modest speed around the Leyburn circuit.

The 27th Historic Leyburn Sprints is scheduled for August 19-20, 2023.