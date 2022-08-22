> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Kirkwood traps Rosenqvist in toilet during IndyCar’s rain delay

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 22nd August, 2022 - 10:14am

Kyle Kirkwood got a little bored during the rain delay

With two hours to kill due to a rain delay in the Gateway race, IndyCar drivers had to find a way to amuse themselves before the green came again.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Kyle Kirkwood opted for a somewhat unusual approach, as the video below demonstrates.

We reckon Felix Rosenqvist took it a little better than Greg Murphy’s infamous portaloo experience at Bathurst two decades ago, when the furious Kiwi took the opportunity to relieve himself after copping a race-ruining five-minute penalty for a bungled pit stop.

