POLL: Should the Sandown 500 return?

The hot topic over the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint weekend was whether or not the Melbourne circuit should have its enduro reinstated.

This year marked the second consecutive running of the SuperSprint format, featuring three 110km races.

It’s a far cry from the traditional Sandown 500 enduro which is etched into the Supercars history books.

First held in 1964 (then as a six-hour race), a long-distance Supercars race at Sandown last took place in 2019, before the category’s 500km enduro was to have switched to The Bend.

However, that particular race format was dropped altogether in 2020 when the Supercars calendar was cut back due to COVID-19.

As such, the Repco Bathurst 1000 has become the sole endurance race on the calendar.

The SuperSprint format sparked conversation in the paddock over what structure best suits the historic venue.

Leading Supercars drivers have led the call for the return of an enduro.

The future of Sandown is in doubt with the Dandenong Council progressing on redevelopment plans that would see the precinct turned into its own suburb.

A lash hurrah for the Sandown 500 would be a fitting send-off before the circuit potentially closes, according to drivers.

That said, the sport continues to push to cut costs.

Endurance events are more expensive considering the additional personnel required, not to mention consumables like tyres and fuel.

Meanwhile, the economic impact of the pandemic still lingers.

Triple Eight team boss Jamie Whincup has said the sport is “certainly coming out of that period very strong”, but is the category ready to increase the number of endurance events again considering what has been the norm for the last two years?

An argument for an enduro comeback was the co-driver practice session that was slotted into the Friday schedule of last weekend’s event.

Bathurst 1000 co-drivers were afforded a 30-minute hit-out to bank seat time in the build-up to October’s Great Race.

Coupled with a ride day on Monday after the event, nearly every enduro driver was present at Sandown in preparation for Bathurst, akin to the feel of the Sandown 500.

In the post-practice press conference on Friday, Garth Tander said the lack of an enduro season lends a “massive advantage” to the more experienced co-drivers.

A drawcard in years gone by, the Pirtek Enduro Cup previously incorporated the Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000, and Gold Coast street race as a multi-event two-driver campaign.

The minimisation of enduro season to just Bathurst was to reduce costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it’s resulted in lessened seat time for co-drivers.

Tander, who will partner Shane van Gisbergen this year, believes the lack of pre-Bathurst running is “unfair” on the less experienced drivers.

Bringing back the Sandown 500 would undoubtedly aid experience and preparation for those not in a full-time seat.

