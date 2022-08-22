Jett Johnson delivers TA2 masterclass

Jett Johnson took a clean-sweep of Round 4 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Queensland Raceway.

The third-generation driver was the class of the field in all sessions, setting the pace in Qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout, before going onto win all four races over the weekend.

His commanding performance follows a stand-out outing in the National Trans Am Series at Queensland Raceway, where he raced door-to-door with Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki.

In Race 1, the Ford Mustang driver grabbed the lead at Turn 1 and was never headed in the 15-lap encounter, despite being pushed hard by Josh Haynes in his Chevrolet Camaro early in the piece.

The first race on Sunday was marred by a three-car crash on the opening lap, with a spin by James Simpson triggering an incident that took out John Holinger and Murray Kent.

At the front of the field, Johnson and Haynes traded the lead at least three times, running side-by-side for many laps, with the former going on to take the win and the fastest lap of the race.

The two youngsters duelled again in Race 3, while Graham Cheney had a strong run to finish third.

A deflating tyre saw Haynes drop out of contention in Race 4, with Cheney gaining a position, while rookie Brad Gartner stepped onto the podium.

Johnson delivered the result, without the support of his usual team members.

“It was a tough weekend as dad and Team Manager Paul Forgie were at Sandown, however Ben Leeds and the team did a great job in turning the car around between races so I couldn’t be happier with the result,” he said.

“It was great battling with Josh [Haynes] and it was pretty intense at times but we had a lot of fun.”

After Round 4, Johnson leads the 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series standings on 850 points, over Cheney (724 points), and Nicholas Bates (693 points).

The next round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park from September 30 – October 2.