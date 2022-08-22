Gardner admits he is all but out of MotoGP in 2023

Remy Gardner admits he is all but out of MotoGP at the end of the season amid multiple threats to his ride at Tech3.

Miguel Oliveira is back in the frame for a ride on an RC16 in 2023, a bombshell dropped by with KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Currently at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Oliveira appeared set to leave the Austrian marque when he learnt that he would have to accept a demotion to Tech3 to stay.

However, the satellite team will be rebranded as GasGas Factory Racing next year, a development which KTM hopes can help convince the four-time MotoGP race winner to sign on again.

If not him, Augusto Fernandez could be promoted from Moto2, in which he is one point off the championship lead at the conclusion of the Austrian Grand Prix.

With Pol Espargaro already confirmed on one of the GasGas entries, Gardner could only agree when it was put to him by media at the Red Bull Ring that his future is ‘not looking great’.

“No, it’s not; you just said it,” responded the 2021 Moto2 champion.

“In MotoGP, doesn’t look like there’s anything. Not sure.

“KTM’s done it again,” he concluded.

Gardner had initially claimed to have no knowledge of the manoeuvring for Oliveira when it came to light on the Friday of the Austria event, suggesting he has now learnt his fate.

Oliveira had been thought likely to land at RNF Racing, which becomes Aprilia’s satellite team next year, and could yet do so.

Coincidentally enough, he would probably join Tech3 incumbent Raul Fernandez there, although the Spaniard’s deal is not yet confirmed.

Of the current RNF riders, Andrea Dovizioso is retiring after the next round of the season at Misano, while Darryn Binder is in a similar situation to fellow rookie Gardner.

“Right now, I’m hoping to go to Moto2, because it looks like MotoGP is not an option anymore,” said the South African.

“[I am] Not sure exactly where right now; I’m waiting for my manager to come up with some offers for me, and I’ll choose the best one.

“Let’s see what happens.”

Both Gardner and Binder crashed in the Red Bull Ring race, although the former remounted and took the chequered flag in 20th, last of the finishers.