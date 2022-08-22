Fife seals second KZ2 Australian Kart Championship

Josh Fife has claimed his second KZ2 Australian Kart Championship.

The former Super2 Series driver, and Super3 race winner, emerged victorious in a three-way title fight that went down to a 25-lap final in Newcastle.

Fife’s performance in the heat race saw him amass a decent margin, that proved crucial come the final.

Jack Childs won the final from Bailey Sagaidak, with Jay Coul rounding out the podium.

While Coul was the highest placed of the title contenders in the final, Fife’s fourth place was enough to claim the championship.

Sam Dicker’s sixth place saw him finish as runner-up in the title standings.

In KA2, Costa Toparis secured his first KA2 Junior Australian Title.

After securing the lead, he drove to a 4.174s advantage to win the round and championship.

Max Walton recorded a personal-best second, while Toby Dvorak moved to second in the championship with his third placed finish.

In TaG 125, Zachary Heard bested Leigh Nicolaou for the title, despite finishing a place behind the Victorian in the final, due to drivers having to drop their worst round points.

The race was won by Thomas Gallagher, who claimed third in the championship.

The KA3 Senior title was won by 15-year-old Alex Ninovic, who defeated 2021 champion Jace Matthews to the honour.

Benito Montalbano won the final, as Ninovic sealed the championship with a second place finish, while Joel McPherson completed the podium.

A dual-class competitor Matthews took out the X30 title on Saturday.

After the title was decided, Jackson Souslin-Harlow took the round win on the last corner in the final.

Gianmarco Pradel finished second, while Matthews crossed the line in third.

In KA4 Junior, Kobe McInerney won the final by 4.8 seconds as James Anagnostiadis and Luke Trost finished on the podium.

Cadet 12 saw a new winner in Corey Carson, with Basilio Micale second and Alaster Flack third.

In Cadet 9, Jensen Damaschino emerged victorious over Blake Haigh, while Jack Larsen, who had a breakout weekend,finished third.

Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Australian Kart Championship, with five rounds slated to be on the calendar.