Bagnaia beats Quartararo to Austrian MotoGP win, Miller third

Francesco Bagnaia has beaten a fast-finishing Fabio Quartararo to victory in the Austrian MotoGP.

The Italian led virtually all 28 laps around the Red Bull Ring although his lead was only 0.492s at the chequered flag, with Ducati Lenovo team-mate Jack Miller completing the podium at another 1.671s back.

Quartararo’s championship lead is up to 32 points given Aleix Espargaro finished sixth on the day, with Bagnaia 12 points further back after his third straight victory.

At lights out, ‘Pecco’ had got the jump from the middle of the front row to lead pole-sitter Enea Bastianini, Miller, and Jorge Martin in an all-Ducati top four, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) passing Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) for fifth before the end of Lap 1.

Aleix Espargaro overtook Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati) for seventh at the beginning of Lap 2, despite a sluggish start due to a failure to engaged the holeshot device on his Aprilia Racing RS-GP.

Miller passed Bastianini on Lap 4 at Turn 3 and Prima Pramac’s Martin eventually wrested fourth from his Gresini counterpart on Lap 5.

It got worse for ‘La Bestia’ on Lap 6 when he ran wide at Turn 3 then off completely at Turn 4 due to front wheel damage which caused the tyre to go flat.

The Italian would pit and retire at the end of that lap, meaning Quartararo was fourth and Espargaro fifth given they had also not long profited from a small error for Viñales.

Miller went under Bagnaia on Lap 7 at Turn 9 but could not make the pass stick, as they ran alone at the head of the field.

Martin, however, caught them on Lap 11 and Quartararo caught him on Lap 15.

Quartararo grabbed third spot when the ‘Martinator’ made a hash of the new chicane on Lap 17, and then Martin even briefly raised his arm, a signal which can mean mechanical problem, but pressed on.

It took about three laps for Quartararo to close back up to Miller, before ‘El Diablo’ mugged the Australian through the chicane on Lap 25, at which point Bagnaia had stretched his lead to 1.6s.

Despite the Red Bull Ring being regarded as a Ducati track, Quartararo started to reel Bagnaia in, but ran out of laps to make a real nuisance of himself and had to settle for second place.

Not settling for anything was Martin, but he asked too much of his front tyre when he went up the inside of Miller at Turn 1 on Lap 28, and crashed.

The Queenslander thus took third, from Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati), while Espargaro eventually made it home in sixth after spending about half the race in fifth spot.

Rounding out the top 10 were Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar), Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Ducati), and Martin, who was able to remount, while Viñales faded to 13th.

Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM) finished 20th after an early spill, while Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) cartwheeled out of the race on Lap 1.

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha), Darryn Binder (WithU RNF Yamaha), and Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda), were also DNFs after hitting the deck.

Next up is Round 14, the San Marino Grand Prix, at Misano on September 2-4.

Race results: Austrian MotoGP

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 42:14.886 2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +0.492 3 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati +2.163 4 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati +8.348 5 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati +8.821 6 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia +11.287 7 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +11.642 8 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki +11.780 9 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati +16.987 10 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati +17.144 11 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +17.471 12 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +18.035 13 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia +20.012 14 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda +26.880 15 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha +29.744 16 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda +30.994 17 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda +37.960 18 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM +42.082 19 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia +46.666 20 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM +1 lap DNF 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +3 laps DNF 40 Darryn BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha +16 laps DNF 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda +19 laps DNF 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +22 laps DNF 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki

