WAU ‘seriously evaluating’ Super2 programme

Walkinshaw Andretti United is ‘seriously evaluating’ a Dunlop Super2 Series programme, according to Team Principal Bruce Stewart.

The Clayton squad currently fields Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat in the Repco Supercars Championship.

Next season sees the introduction of Supercars’ Gen3 era, with the current-gen Holden ZB Commodore and Ford Mustang being moved on to Super2.

Supercars recently confirmed the eligibility of its second-tier category for 2023, with only the ZB Commodore and Gen2 Mustang able to compete.

The likes of Triple Eight Race Engineering, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, and Matt Stone Racing all have existing Super2 programmes, while Erebus Motorsport supports Image Racing.

While WAU is absent from the list of main game teams involved in the development series, team boss, Stewart, suggested that may change.

“Absolutely has to be in the contention that Walkinshaw Andretti United is seriously evaluating and spending a bit of time looking at that,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“We like the idea of being involved in the progression of junior drivers who are forging their way to a Supercars career and aiding it and developing talent.”

Asked whether it would be a two-car programme, Stewart said: “We haven’t made any decisions yet.”

This year WAU fielded a wildcard entry for Jayden Ojeda at two Supercars rounds, namely Winton and Darwin.

It’s the second year the team has run a solo-driver wildcard programme, after Kurt Kostecki made a trio of starts in a third entry last year.

Meanwhile, Matt Chahda Motorsport will field a WAU Holden as a wildcard at this October’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The Super2 squad’s entry will be driven at Mount Panorama by Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham.

Under the Walkinshaw Racing banner, WAU last ran in the Super2 Series when it fielded Percat there in 2011 and 2012, having supported his Eggleston Motorsport entry in 2010.

The former Holden Racing Team announced earlier this year it will be a Ford team for the 2023 Supercars season with a shock move to the Blue Oval for Gen3.

The Supercars Championship and Super2 fields will be in action on the final day of the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.