Love triumphs in Sandown finale

Aaron Love went back-to-back to win the final race of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at Sandown.

The Sonic Motor Racing driver took the chequered flag in an action-packed 18-lap encounter, as Callum Hedge (Earl Bamber Motorsport), and Jackson Walls (McElrea Racing) made moves on the last lap to finish on the podium.

David Russell (EMA Motorsport) concluded his 50th round start with a fourth place finish, while Simon Fallon (Sonic Motor Racing) finished fifth.

Brad Shiels (Royal Purple Racing), Ryan Suhle (Earl Bamber Motorsport), Michael Almond (The PSA Group), Dale Wood (Timken Racing), and Christian Pancione (VCM Performance) rounded out the top 10.

In the Pro-Am class, Geoff Emery secured the win, ahead of Matthew Belford (Porsche Centre Melbourne), and Adrian Flack (AGAS National).

Love’s team-mate Simon Fallon launched well off the line to take the race lead into Turn 1, as drama unfolded towards the rear of the field with mechanical dramas causing Scott Taylor (Scott Taylor Motorsport) to be sent into the wall, with Rodney Jane (Sonic Motor Racing) caught out in the action on the opening lap.

Fallon led the opening stages until he slid off the road in the opening sector on Lap 4, dropping to sixth as he recovered.

After he took the lead, Love broke away at the head of the field, setting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 9 with a 1:09.5681s.

On Lap 11, points leader Harri Jones left the the road after contact with team-mate Walls, who made a move down the inside at Dandenong Road.

The incident broke the steering arm on Jones’ entry, forcing him to limp back into the pits with damage.

In a last lap scrap, Hedge forced his way down the inside of Russell, with Russell running off the road and allowing Walls to make his way onto the podium.

The penultimate round of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will take place at Mount Panorama, Bathurst from October 6-9