Jones crowned Porsche Michelin Junior Champion

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia championship contender Harri Jones has been crowned the 2022 Porsche Michelin Junior Champion at Sandown.

The McElrea driver had already amassed an unassailable lead in the Porsche Michelin Junior Championship heading into Round 6 at the Victorian circuit, following strong performances in the early rounds of this year’s season.

“The Porsche Michelin Junior Championship is what we’ve been working for since we joined Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2019, to have won the Junior title is a big tick for this year,” Jones said.

“Obviously we still have the outright Carrera Cup Championship to win as well, so that’s our full focus at the moment, but to potentially get the opportunity to go to the Global Shootout against the best junior Carrera Cup drivers from around the world, is a dream come true.

“I hope we can get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Matt (Campbell) and Jaxon (Evans), as we’ve all been supported by the McElrea team.”

As part of his prize, Jones receives a trip to Germany to attend the Porsche Motorsport Night of Champions Dinner in December 2022.

The main prize for the Michelin Junior driver is a nomination to attend the global Porsche Motorsport Junior Shootout in Europe, representing Carrera Cup Australia.

Jones’ rise up the Porsche pyramid first began with the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge title in 2019.

He follows the likes of Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell, Nick Foster, Andre Heimgartner, Jordan Love, Cooper Murray, Cameron Hill, and Dylan O’Keeffe, in progressing via the Michelin Junior Programme.

Despite failing to finish the final race at Sandown, Jones continues to hold onto the championship heading into the seventh round of the championship at Mount Panorama from October 6-9.