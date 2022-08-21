Gateway IndyCar race red-flagged as McLaughlin leads

Scott McLaughlin leads the Gateway IndyCar race under a red flag for light rain in St Louis.

The stoppage came shortly after McLaughlin passed Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden for the effective race lead as the latter exited the pits following his fourth pit stop.

They had just cycled back to first and second spot when Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) pitted.

McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, who had been 10 seconds back prior to the yellow, sits third, with Will Power fourth in the other Penske Chevrolet.

With 217 laps in the books, the race has easily passed half of its scheduled 260-lap distance and hence full points would be awarded if it does not restart.

Update 10:00 AEST

The chance of another green flag coming has fallen as the rain gets heavier, with threat of lightning occurring also.

