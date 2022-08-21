Business Conversations: The need for social media

It has become more apparent over time that social media has turned into one of the most important tools for networking and promoting your business.

Whether it’s in the form of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or even TikTok, a good social media portfolio can go a long way when trying to bring in new clients.

Knowing your business needs a good social media portfolio is one thing, but executing it is completely different.

The past decade has shown that ‘social media manager’ jobs are on the rise, and whilst they seem unimportant, they play a key part in each business and how much revenue you can bring in.

Having a social media profile makes your business discoverable, and having a professional account with well-planned posts can bring in almost any niche audience you desire.

Social media can help customers learn about your business and brand, as it is one of the most discoverable places to host your business.

It can help driver customers and clients loyalty while keep them abreast of developments through frequent posting and other activities.

While staying active, positive interactions on social media, many organisations, including large corporations, have included an element of humour into their online strategy.

Social media can also be used as an insight into your business, going deeper into what you do and even showing what goes on behind the scenes to build trust and a rapport with your clients.

It’s also a great way to network with and client base. Social media is a great place to find like-minded people, to discover potential clients, or even similar businesses for potential inspiration.

This has become incredibly important, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, with countless businesses turning to social media to help them continue running once as the world opens back up.

It has become the easiest way to grow your audience with a small budget.

Social media has become a key component in conducting and growing a business in the modern age, one which, for many, remains filled with untapped potential.

