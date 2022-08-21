> News > Bikes

Bastianini pole, Miller third in Ducati lockout at Austrian MotoGP

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st August, 2022 - 2:52am

Enea Bastianini. Picture: MotoGP.com

Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini has claimed his first MotoGP pole position in a Ducati front row lockout at the Austrian MotoGP.

Just 0.024s separated Bastianini and the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia at the end of Qualifying 2 at the Red Bull Ring, with Jack Miller also making the front row at 0.109s off the pace on the other factory entry.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo qualified on the middle of the second row on his Monster Energy Yamaha while his nearest rival for the title, Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro, came from Qualifying 1 to claim ninth on the starting grid all-told.

Miller was quickest at the end of the first runs in Q2 on a 1:28.898s, the fastest lap to that point on the Spielberg circuit’s new layout, which now includes the Turn 2A/Turn 2B chicane.

Bagnaia did not have a time to his name after an off at said chicane, but climbed to second spot with a 1:28.999s at the start of his second run, then took over provisional pole with a 1:28.796s next time through.

With the chequered flag out, Bastianini blazed to a 1:28.772s while Miller consolidated his hold on a top three berth when he improved to a 1:28.881s

It will in fact be five Ducatis in the top six when the field grids up on Sunday afternoon (local time), with Prima Pramac Racing team-mates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco clocking personal-best times of 1:28.958s and 1:29.046s respectively.

Splitting the purple and white Desmosedicis will be the black and blue YZR-M1 of Quartararo, who, like Bagnaia, had a messy first run but threw everything into setting a 1:29.003s on his second.

Row 3 will be headed up by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), from Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) and Espargaro.

The latter clocked a 1:29.032s on his first run but it was scrubbed for the slightest of track limits breaches, which had the effect of costing him three positions given his next-best time of the session would be a 1:29.255s on the preceding lap.

That time was in fact identical to Mir’s best, but Espargaro lost out on the tie-break of respective second-fastest lap times.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) also came from Q1 to take 10th in the end, ahead of Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM).

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Ducati) and Alex Marquez (Castrol LCR Honda) both crashed during Q1 at Turn 2B and are set to line up 20th and 25th respectively in the 25-strong field.

Remy Gardner ended up 22nd overall, one position and 0.078s up on Tech3 KTM team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Race start is scheduled for Sunday at 22:00 AEST.

Qualifying: Austrian MotoGP

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev Session
1 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:28.772   Q2
2 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:28.796 0.024/0.024 Q2
3 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:28.881 0.109/0.085 Q2
4 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:28.958 0.186/0.077 Q2
5 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:29.003 0.231/0.045 Q2
6 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:29.046 0.274/0.043 Q2
7 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:29.135 0.363/0.089 Q2
8 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:29.255 0.483/0.120 Q2
9 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:29.255 0.483 Q2
10 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:29.336 0.564/0.081 Q2
11 42 Alex RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:29.424 0.652/0.088 Q2
12 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:29.536 0.764/0.112 Q2
13 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:29.386 0.155 Q1
14 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:29.390 0.159/0.004 Q1
15 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:29.475 0.244/0.085 Q1
16 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:29.540 0.309/0.065 Q1
17 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:29.613 0.382/0.073 Q1
18 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:29.809 0.578/0.196 Q1
19 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:30.085 0.854/0.276 Q1
20 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.122 0.891/0.037 Q1
21 40 Darryn BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:30.328 1.097/0.206 Q1
22 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.397 1.166/0.069 Q1
23 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.475 1.244/0.078 Q1
24 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.487 1.256/0.012 Q1
25 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:33.653 4.422/3.166 Q1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]